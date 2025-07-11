Global Coalition Gathers Momentum for Post-Ceasefire Ukraine Force

In a significant development for European security, a coalition of countries has agreed to establish a headquarters in Paris for a rapid deployment force in Ukraine, post-ceasefire. This move follows high-level discussions attended by U.S. delegation members amidst ongoing efforts to support Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, acting as a special envoy, joined the discussions alongside U.S. Senators during a conference in Rome. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also participated remotely, emphasizing the need for a 'reassurance force' to deter future Russian aggression.

The coalition, undeterred by the absence of specific troop commitments, plans to support Ukraine with logistical and training expertise. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hailed the meeting as a demonstration of Western unity, with calls to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow reinforcing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)