Global Coalition Gathers Momentum for Post-Ceasefire Ukraine Force

A coalition, including a U.S. delegation, plans a rapid deployment force in post-ceasefire Ukraine, headquartered initially in Paris. French and UK leaders participated remotely, underscoring commitment to deterrence against Russian aggression. Despite logistical-focus, U.S. troops won't deploy on the ground. A significant show of Western unity and assurance of European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-07-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 07:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant development for European security, a coalition of countries has agreed to establish a headquarters in Paris for a rapid deployment force in Ukraine, post-ceasefire. This move follows high-level discussions attended by U.S. delegation members amidst ongoing efforts to support Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, acting as a special envoy, joined the discussions alongside U.S. Senators during a conference in Rome. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also participated remotely, emphasizing the need for a 'reassurance force' to deter future Russian aggression.

The coalition, undeterred by the absence of specific troop commitments, plans to support Ukraine with logistical and training expertise. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hailed the meeting as a demonstration of Western unity, with calls to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow reinforcing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

