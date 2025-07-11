ASEAN Stands Ground on Myanmar Election Priorities

ASEAN has collectively determined that organizing an election in Myanmar, currently under military control, is not an immediate priority, according to Malaysia's foreign minister. The minister emphasized the importance of involving all parties in any future election process.

Myanmar, a nation deeply entrenched in civil conflict and an ASEAN member, faces criticism over the junta's planned election. Observers are concerned that the election might serve as a facade to extend military dominance through its stand-in candidates, given the lack of legitimate political opposition.

The ASEAN consensus comes as the group grapples with Myanmar's ongoing turmoil, balancing regional stability concerns with the need for an inclusive political solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)