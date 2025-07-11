ASEAN Stands Ground on Myanmar Election Priorities
ASEAN has agreed that holding an election in military-ruled Myanmar is not currently a priority. Malaysia's foreign minister highlighted that any election must include all parties. Critics view the junta's proposed election as a means to sustain military power amid ongoing civil war.
ASEAN has collectively determined that organizing an election in Myanmar, currently under military control, is not an immediate priority, according to Malaysia's foreign minister. The minister emphasized the importance of involving all parties in any future election process.
Myanmar, a nation deeply entrenched in civil conflict and an ASEAN member, faces criticism over the junta's planned election. Observers are concerned that the election might serve as a facade to extend military dominance through its stand-in candidates, given the lack of legitimate political opposition.
The ASEAN consensus comes as the group grapples with Myanmar's ongoing turmoil, balancing regional stability concerns with the need for an inclusive political solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
