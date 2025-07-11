Left Menu

Nigeria Rejects U.S. Pressure to Accept Venezuelan Deportees

Nigeria's foreign minister claims the U.S. is pressuring African nations to accept Venezuelan deportees, including prisoners. Nigeria, citing its own challenges and large population, refuses to consent. President Trump's administration is pushing for faster deportations, urging African leaders to comply during recent White House discussions.

Nigeria's foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, announced that the United States is exerting pressure on African nations to accept deportees from Venezuela, some of whom are prison inmates. He emphasized that Nigeria, grappling with its internal issues and vast population, cannot accommodate these demands.

During discussions at the BRICS summit in Brazil, Tuggar expressed Nigeria's stance in response to President Donald Trump's administration, which has been advocating for expedited deportations. The pressure mounted last week when five African presidents visited the White House, where the U.S. suggested they receive migrants deported from the U.S.

The White House has yet to comment on the matter, but reports revealed that internal communication from the State Department was sent to African governments prior to the meeting, urging them to facilitate the "dignified, safe, and timely transfer" of third-country nationals deported from the United States.

