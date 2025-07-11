Rahul Gandhi Challenges BJP's Election Tactics in Bihar

During a fiery address at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to hijack the upcoming Bihar elections, drawing parallels to similar moves in Maharashtra. He accused the ruling party of compromising the Constitution and misusing institutional powers to serve its interests.

Highlighting concerns over the Election Commission, Gandhi claimed that it was failing in its duty and allegedly favouring the BJP. He criticized the current government's focus on a few capitalists rather than the common populace, underscoring a perceived neglect toward indigenous rights.

In his address, Gandhi emphasized the Congress's commitment to enforcing laws that protect tribal lands, criticizing the Odisha government for mismanagement and failure to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996. He drew attention to the ongoing looting under the BJP government, likening it to prior governance issues under the BJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)