Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges BJP's Election Tactics in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to hijack the upcoming Bihar elections, similar to actions in Maharashtra. Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', Gandhi criticized the BJP for allegedly undermining the Constitution and using the Election Commission to serve its interests, while neglecting tribal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges BJP's Election Tactics in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a fiery address at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to hijack the upcoming Bihar elections, drawing parallels to similar moves in Maharashtra. He accused the ruling party of compromising the Constitution and misusing institutional powers to serve its interests.

Highlighting concerns over the Election Commission, Gandhi claimed that it was failing in its duty and allegedly favouring the BJP. He criticized the current government's focus on a few capitalists rather than the common populace, underscoring a perceived neglect toward indigenous rights.

In his address, Gandhi emphasized the Congress's commitment to enforcing laws that protect tribal lands, criticizing the Odisha government for mismanagement and failure to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996. He drew attention to the ongoing looting under the BJP government, likening it to prior governance issues under the BJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025