Romanian Legislator Protests Presidential Challenge to Antisemitism Bill

Romanian Jewish legislator Silviu Vexler plans to return his national order of merit in response to President Nicusor Dan's challenge of a bill that seeks tougher penalties for antisemitism and hate speech. The updated legislation targets the promotion of xenophobia and celebrates fascist imagery, proposing stricter sentences for related activities on social media platforms.

While Parliament aimed to address Romania's history with antisemitism, particularly the violent Iron Guard movement of the 1930s, President Dan raised concerns about freedom of speech and the lack of clear legal definitions. The Constitutional Court is evaluating the challenge, despite a previous rejection of similar objections by hard-right parties.

Vexler criticized the President's actions, suggesting they might inadvertently support extremist ideologies. The situation unfolds against a backdrop of recent political tension, including a canceled election over alleged Russian interference and subsequent presidential re-run victory for Dan.

(With inputs from agencies.)