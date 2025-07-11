Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Denies Money Bag Allegations Amid Viral Video Controversy

A video showing Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat with a bag alleged to contain money has gone viral. Shirsat denied the claims, stating the bag contained clothes. The controversy arises amidst scrutiny from the Income Tax Department over a steep rise in his declared assets between 2019 and 2024.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat finds himself at the center of a social media storm as a video of him with a suspicious bag goes viral. The bag, partially open, purportedly shows bundles of cash, but Shirsat insists it contains only clothing.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut escalated the matter by posting the video on the social media platform X and calling Union home minister Amit Shah to take note. In this political drama, Raut expressed sympathy for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, critiquing his inaction.

This video controversy coincides with an Income Tax Department probe into Shirsat's finances. Reports indicate a dramatic leap in his declared assets, from Rs 3.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 35 crore in 2024. Shirsat has requested additional time to respond to the department's inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

