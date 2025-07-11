Sanjay Singh Asserts AAP’s Independent Path Ahead of Bihar Polls
AAP leader Sanjay Singh announced that his party will contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently. He supported the INDIA bloc's claims of voter list manipulation. Singh also defended Punjab CM Mann for criticizing PM Modi’s foreign visits and mentioned RSS chief Bhagwat’s recent remark as a signal to Modi.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has stated that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections without alliances, expressing concerns about alleged voter list manipulation initiated by the BJP.
In his conversation with PTI Videos, Singh defended Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who faced criticism for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to smaller nations, pointing out that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on age limits for public life send a strong message to the PM.
Emphasizing AAP's stance, Singh highlighted inconsistencies within the INDIA bloc and critiqued BJP's policies concerning migrant communities, particularly in Bihar, underlining the inaction on illegal immigration issues during its long political tenure in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
