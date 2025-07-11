Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Asserts AAP’s Independent Path Ahead of Bihar Polls

AAP leader Sanjay Singh announced that his party will contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently. He supported the INDIA bloc's claims of voter list manipulation. Singh also defended Punjab CM Mann for criticizing PM Modi’s foreign visits and mentioned RSS chief Bhagwat’s recent remark as a signal to Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:06 IST
Sanjay Singh Asserts AAP’s Independent Path Ahead of Bihar Polls
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has stated that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections without alliances, expressing concerns about alleged voter list manipulation initiated by the BJP.

In his conversation with PTI Videos, Singh defended Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who faced criticism for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to smaller nations, pointing out that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on age limits for public life send a strong message to the PM.

Emphasizing AAP's stance, Singh highlighted inconsistencies within the INDIA bloc and critiqued BJP's policies concerning migrant communities, particularly in Bihar, underlining the inaction on illegal immigration issues during its long political tenure in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025