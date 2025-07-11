Deadly Airstrike on Myanmar Monastery Sparks Outrage

A devastating airstrike on a Buddhist monastery in Myanmar's Sagaing region has resulted in the death of at least 23 people, with separate sources citing the incident as causing carnage among civilians sheltering there.

The overnight assault, targeting Lin Ta Lu village, injured approximately 30 people, with 10 reported to be in critical condition. Eyewitnesses noted that the airstrike was executed by military forces against a compound harboring over 150 individuals seeking refuge from recent escalated conflicts.

The attack highlights the ongoing unrest since the February 2021 coup, with the military intensifying its aerial strategies against armed resistance in the region. This latest tragedy underscores the volatile environment as the military seeks to regain territorial control amid looming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)