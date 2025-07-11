Left Menu

BJP's Strong Words Call for Apologies over Bihar Electoral Roll Dispute

The BJP praised the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Court declared the revision a constitutional mandate. BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia demanded apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, criticizing them for opposing this process aimed at electoral transparency.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lauded the Supreme Court's backing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing it as a 'befitting reply' to opposition leaders.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP's national spokesperson, emphasized that the Court's decision underscores the constitutional integrity of the SIR, aiming to ensure electoral fairness and transparency. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, demanding public apologies for their opposition.

Furthermore, Bhatia drew attention to internal conflicts within the Congress party, especially concerning leadership struggles in Karnataka, highlighting dissatisfaction among the state's populace under current governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

