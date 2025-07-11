State Department Shake-up: Impact on U.S. Diplomatic Corps
The U.S. State Department is set to lay off over 1,350 U.S.-based employees. This includes 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers, as the Trump administration undertakes a sweeping overhaul of the diplomatic corps, raising concerns about possible effects on U.S. interests globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department is planning a significant downsizing of its workforce, involving layoffs of more than 1,350 U.S.-based employees starting this Friday.
The move, driven by the Trump administration, involves releasing 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers within the United States, as revealed by an internal State Department notice obtained by Reuters.
Critics warn that these actions could jeopardize U.S. diplomatic interests worldwide, arguing that such an unprecedented overhaul could weaken the country's global influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement