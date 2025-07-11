State Department Shake-up: Impact on U.S. Diplomatic Corps

The U.S. State Department is planning a significant downsizing of its workforce, involving layoffs of more than 1,350 U.S.-based employees starting this Friday.

The move, driven by the Trump administration, involves releasing 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers within the United States, as revealed by an internal State Department notice obtained by Reuters.

Critics warn that these actions could jeopardize U.S. diplomatic interests worldwide, arguing that such an unprecedented overhaul could weaken the country's global influence.

