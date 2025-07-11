Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Modi's Foreign Diplomacy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing foreign visits over addressing India's domestic challenges. Mann raised these issues in the Punjab assembly and questioned the rationale behind Modi's foreign policy decisions. The Ministry of External Affairs has deemed Mann's comments "irresponsible."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:40 IST
In a bold statement on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, demanding that the Prime Minister address the concerns of India's 140 crore population before touring abroad.

Despite receiving condemnation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) who called his comments "irresponsible," Mann remained steadfast, raising questions about Modi's foreign relations stance and its tangible benefits for India.

In the Punjab assembly, Mann expressed skepticism about Modi's diplomatic awards from countries with small populations, while urging the Prime Minister to solve pressing national issues, including the Punjab-Haryana river water dispute.

