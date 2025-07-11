Left Menu

Verdict Delayed for AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Amid Political Turmoil

A court in Gujarat reserved its verdict on AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava's bail plea, accused of attempted murder. Vasava, arrested on July 5, faces several charges linked to a political rivalry incident. AAP claims his arrest is politically motivated after their recent bypoll success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajpipla | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:19 IST
A Gujarat court in Narmada district has delayed its decision on the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava, who faces charges including attempted murder. The verdict will be announced on July 14.

Vasava, currently held in Vadodara central jail, was reportedly involved in a heated altercation at a meeting in his constituency. His lawyer argues the charges are politically motivated over a local appointment dispute. The court proceedings revealed deeper political tensions, with AAP leaders claiming this is retribution by the ruling BJP following AAP's electoral victory in a recent bypoll.

The court's verdict will play a significant role in this political and legal saga. Meanwhile, the case adds a layer of drama to Gujarat's political scene, reflecting underlying rivalries impacting state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

