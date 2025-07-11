National Conference's Determined Fight for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

In a resolute statement on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary declared that the National Conference remains undeterred in its mission to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Addressing reporters, he emphasized the party's readiness to engage in whatever battle is necessary to achieve this objective.

Choudhary articulated apprehensions concerning the potential economic backlash Jammu could face due to a proposed rail connectivity from Delhi to Kashmir. Drawing parallels to Pathankot's economic decline post-rail link, he reassured that measures are underway to circumvent similar outcomes. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration is actively seeking alternative schemes to bolster Jammu's economy and tourism sector.

Citing the party's storied history of sacrifice, Choudhary reiterated the belief in contesting elections to safeguard democracy. The National Conference also marked the 25th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jahan, reaffirming their dedication to the roots of democracy and the preservation of regional integrity.

