National Conference's Determined Fight for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reaffirmed the National Conference's commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Emphasizing the party's historical struggle, Choudhary highlighted concerns over potential economic impact due to Kashmir's direct rail link. The conference paid tribute to past sacrifices for democracy and state integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute statement on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary declared that the National Conference remains undeterred in its mission to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Addressing reporters, he emphasized the party's readiness to engage in whatever battle is necessary to achieve this objective.

Choudhary articulated apprehensions concerning the potential economic backlash Jammu could face due to a proposed rail connectivity from Delhi to Kashmir. Drawing parallels to Pathankot's economic decline post-rail link, he reassured that measures are underway to circumvent similar outcomes. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration is actively seeking alternative schemes to bolster Jammu's economy and tourism sector.

Citing the party's storied history of sacrifice, Choudhary reiterated the belief in contesting elections to safeguard democracy. The National Conference also marked the 25th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jahan, reaffirming their dedication to the roots of democracy and the preservation of regional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

