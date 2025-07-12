Massive State Department Layoffs Spark Controversy

The Trump administration commenced significant layoffs on Friday, terminating over 1,350 employees from the U.S.-based State Department workforce. This bold move aligns with President Trump's 'America First' policy initiative but has drawn criticism for potentially weakening the United States' global diplomatic efforts.

Former diplomats and critics argue that these layoffs undermine America's diplomatic defenses at a time when global tensions are rising, particularly as Russia and China bolster their international presence. Democratic senator Tim Kaine condemned the layoffs, stating they render the U.S. less secure.

The restructuring aims to streamline operations by eliminating non-core activities and reducing redundant offices. This is part of a broader effort led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure U.S. foreign policy faithfully mirrors Trump's agenda and reduce federal expenditures.

