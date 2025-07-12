Mass Firings Shake Up U.S. Justice Department Amid Trump Inquiries

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has dismissed at least nine more employees from the Justice Department who were involved in investigating President Donald Trump's retention of classified records and attempts to overturn the 2020 election. According to five insiders, these terminations highlight ongoing shifts in the department's structure.

Two of the terminated employees were prosecutors from U.S. Attorney offices in Florida and North Carolina, as confirmed by three sources to Reuters. The remaining seven were part of the support staff for Special Counsel Jack Smith's team, according to two additional sources.

The Justice Department has been systematically removing employees connected to high-profile cases involving Trump and his supporters since January. In total, at least 26 staff members have been terminated, reflecting a broader departmental realignment following allegations against Trump and associates related to the January 6 Capitol events and other significant cases.