A New Chapter: Turkey's Turn in History
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced a significant development in Turkey's fight against terrorism, as PKK militants begin handing over their weapons. This move marks a new chapter in Turkey's history and signals the opening doors of a powerful future, following a symbolic gesture by PKK members in Iraq.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is turning a new chapter in its historical narrative, following the start of weapons handover by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.
Erdogan proclaimed the end of terrorism as PKK members relinquished their arms, declaring, 'Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history.' According to him, these actions have marked the dawn of a powerful and great Turkey.
The act of thirty PKK militants burning their weapons in northern Iraq represents more than a symbolic gesture; it is a step towards concluding the decades-long insurgency against Turkey.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Defends India's Stand at SCO Meeting Over Terrorism Reference
India Stands Firm on Terrorism Reference in SCO Document
India's Global Unity: A Stand Against Terrorism
Counterterrorism Operation Leads to Arrests in RAF Base Vandalism Case
From Insurgency to Prosperity: The Fish Farming Revolution in Jharkhand