A New Chapter: Turkey's Turn in History

In a significant development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is turning a new chapter in its historical narrative, following the start of weapons handover by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Erdogan proclaimed the end of terrorism as PKK members relinquished their arms, declaring, 'Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history.' According to him, these actions have marked the dawn of a powerful and great Turkey.

The act of thirty PKK militants burning their weapons in northern Iraq represents more than a symbolic gesture; it is a step towards concluding the decades-long insurgency against Turkey.