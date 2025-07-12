Left Menu

A New Chapter: Turkey's Turn in History

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced a significant development in Turkey's fight against terrorism, as PKK militants begin handing over their weapons. This move marks a new chapter in Turkey's history and signals the opening doors of a powerful future, following a symbolic gesture by PKK members in Iraq.

Updated: 12-07-2025 13:27 IST
  Turkey
  • Turkey

In a significant development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is turning a new chapter in its historical narrative, following the start of weapons handover by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Erdogan proclaimed the end of terrorism as PKK members relinquished their arms, declaring, 'Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history.' According to him, these actions have marked the dawn of a powerful and great Turkey.

The act of thirty PKK militants burning their weapons in northern Iraq represents more than a symbolic gesture; it is a step towards concluding the decades-long insurgency against Turkey.

