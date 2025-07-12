Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians, including children, in Gaza. This violence follows a Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people. Efforts for a ceasefire, led by US President Trump, continue with talks but have yet to yield progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid intensifying conflict in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have left at least 28 Palestinians dead, including children, as confirmed by local hospital sources on Saturday.

Deir al-Balah witnessed the death of 13 individuals, with further casualties reported near a fuel station and in southern Gaza's Khan Younis. The Israeli military revealed it targeted approximately 250 sites, including Hamas infrastructure. Civilian losses, however, await an official Israeli response according to AP.

Hamas militants had previously attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking 251 hostages. Despite efforts by US President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire with Israeli PM Netanyahu, discussions have yet to bear fruit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

