Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Strikes

Amid intensifying conflict in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have left at least 28 Palestinians dead, including children, as confirmed by local hospital sources on Saturday.

Deir al-Balah witnessed the death of 13 individuals, with further casualties reported near a fuel station and in southern Gaza's Khan Younis. The Israeli military revealed it targeted approximately 250 sites, including Hamas infrastructure. Civilian losses, however, await an official Israeli response according to AP.

Hamas militants had previously attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking 251 hostages. Despite efforts by US President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire with Israeli PM Netanyahu, discussions have yet to bear fruit.

(With inputs from agencies.)