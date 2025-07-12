Left Menu

Pentagon Seeks Japan and Australia's Role in Potential Taiwan Conflict

The Pentagon has contacted Japan and Australia to determine their potential involvement if the U.S. and China were to engage in a conflict over Taiwan. U.S. under-secretary of defense, Elbridge Colby, is leading discussions amid heightened tensions, with the U.S. being Taiwan's principal arms supplier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:49 IST
The Pentagon has reached out to Japan and Australia, requesting clarification on their potential roles if a U.S.-China conflict arises over Taiwan, as reported by the Financial Times.

U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, Elbridge Colby, has been actively discussing this issue with defense officials from both nations. The newly reported request has reportedly surprised both Tokyo and Canberra, given that the U.S. itself does not offer an unconditional defense guarantee to Taiwan.

Amid increasing military pressure from China and a lack of official diplomatic ties, the U.S. remains Taiwan's principal arms supplier. China has conducted war games to reinforce its claims over Taiwan, which the island rebuffs. Colby, known for advocating a strategic pivot from other regions to China, is spearheading these efforts.

