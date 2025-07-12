Left Menu

Political Power Dynamics: Debunking Speculations in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dismissed rumors about Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari being asked to step down and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir aspiring to the presidency. Sharif emphasized the continued unity and mutual respect among the leadership for Pakistan's progress despite a malicious campaign against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:01 IST
Political Power Dynamics: Debunking Speculations in Pakistan
Asif Ali Zardari
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid swirling speculations surrounding Pakistan's political landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has categorically dismissed claims that President Asif Ali Zardari could be forced to resign, allowing Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to assume the presidency.

Sharif emphasized the longstanding mutual respect between himself, Zardari, and Munir, asserting that all share a commitment to Pakistan's prosperity. He stated unequivocally that there are no plans for a shift in leadership within the presidency.

The denial followed a statement from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who denounced the rumors as a malicious campaign orchestrated by foreign entities. Naqvi assured that the leadership would continue to work toward strengthening Pakistan, unperturbed by foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025