Political Power Dynamics: Debunking Speculations in Pakistan

Amid swirling speculations surrounding Pakistan's political landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has categorically dismissed claims that President Asif Ali Zardari could be forced to resign, allowing Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to assume the presidency.

Sharif emphasized the longstanding mutual respect between himself, Zardari, and Munir, asserting that all share a commitment to Pakistan's prosperity. He stated unequivocally that there are no plans for a shift in leadership within the presidency.

The denial followed a statement from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who denounced the rumors as a malicious campaign orchestrated by foreign entities. Naqvi assured that the leadership would continue to work toward strengthening Pakistan, unperturbed by foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)