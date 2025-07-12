N Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit: Paving New Paths for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be in New Delhi from July 15-16 to meet union ministers to discuss state projects, participate in a memorial for former PM PV Narasimha Rao, and attend a CII conference. Key discussions will include ongoing projects, pending funds, and infrastructure initiatives.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled for a critical two-day visit to New Delhi, starting on July 15, as announced by the state government on Saturday. The agenda includes high-level meetings with several key union ministers.
Upon departing from Amaravati, Naidu's itinerary will involve discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, focusing on topics like pending state funds, the Polavaram-Banakacharla connectivity initiative, and rural employment schemes.
Significant sessions at the Prime Minister's Museum and Library will honor former PM PV Narasimha Rao, and Naidu's participation in a Confederation of Indian Industry conference underscores the trip's economic and strategic dimensions.
