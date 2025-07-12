EU Poised for Trade Tensions with U.S. Over Imminent Tariffs

The European Union is gearing up to protect its economic interests in response to the United States' intention to impose a 30% tariff on European goods beginning August 1. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the bloc's readiness to work towards an agreement before the deadline.

Von der Leyen emphasized the EU's commitment to open markets and fair trade practices. She stated that the EU would take all necessary actions, including proportionate countermeasures, to defend its interests should the tariffs be enforced.

This development highlights potential trade tensions between two of the world's largest economies, urging a swift resolution to avoid adverse impacts on international trade relations.