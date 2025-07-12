BJP Raises Concerns Over Demographic Shifts in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed a significant demographic shift is occurring in West Bengal, allegedly under the political patronage of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP asserted that there has been more than a 40% increase in voter numbers in 46 assembly constituencies between 2011 and 2021.

The BJP accused the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, of systematic transformation to alter voter demographics. They stated that this change, which they describe as 'demographic engineering,' threatens the identity and culture of West Bengal. The BJP called for unity among Hindus to address this issue beyond party lines.

TMC leaders dismissed the BJP's allegations, accusing them of sowing division through a divisive political agenda and exploiting religious differences. The TMC has counterclaimed that the BJP has registered non-residents as voters, and it has reported such cases to the Election Commission multiple times, according to party officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)