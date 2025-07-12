Left Menu

Trump vs. O'Donnell: Citizenship Clash in Wake of Texas Floods

President Trump threatens Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship over her criticism related to Texas floods. O'Donnell counters, citing opposition to Trump's values. The exchange is the latest in their long-standing feud, amid scrutiny on environmental agency cuts and their role in the disaster's outcome.

Updated: 12-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has escalated his long-standing feud with talk show host Rosie O'Donnell by suggesting he might revoke her U.S. citizenship. The comment, shared on Trump's Truth Social platform, followed O'Donnell's criticism of Trump's handling of government weather agencies, after deadly floods in Texas claimed 120 lives.

Despite Trump's harsh statements, current U.S. law does not permit the president to revoke citizenship from native-born Americans, such as O'Donnell, who was born in New York. O'Donnell, now residing in Ireland, remains a vocal critic of Trump's policies, reflecting a history of contentious exchanges dating back to 2006.

The president's remarks come as his administration faces increased scrutiny over budget cuts impacting disaster forecasting capabilities. O'Donnell's social media posts have blamed such decisions for the severity of the recent catastrophe. Trump defended his administration's response during a visit to Texas, describing efforts as commendable under challenging circumstances.

