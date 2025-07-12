Left Menu

The Transatlantic Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Threats

Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche warns against the proposed 30% tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on EU imports, citing potential harm to both European exporters and American consumers. She advocates for a pragmatic resolution to the ongoing trade dispute to mitigate economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche has expressed concern over President Donald Trump's proposed 30% tariffs on EU imports, suggesting they could have significant economic consequences for both Europe and the United States.

Reiche emphasized that the tariffs would severely impact European exporting companies while also affecting the American economy and consumers. These measures, she noted, could exacerbate the ongoing trade conflict across the Atlantic.

In an emailed statement, Reiche urged the parties involved to pursue a pragmatic and swift solution to the trade negotiations, aiming to minimize the adverse effects on both economies.

