Kashmir's People's Alliance for Change Outlines Future Strategy

The People's Alliance for Change in Kashmir held a key meeting to discuss internal structure, grassroots outreach, and a shared political vision. They decided to create an Executive and General Council and draft a joint manifesto, pledging unity for political and social transformation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:29 IST
  • India

The recently formed People's Alliance for Change (PAC) in Kashmir convened on Saturday to discuss critical strategies aimed at fortifying its structure, engaging communities effectively, and building a unified political vision, according to a statement.

High-ranking officials from member parties, including the Peoples Conference (PC), Justice and Development Front (JDF), and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), participated in thorough deliberations. The core agenda included streamlining the alliance's internal mechanisms and enhancing grassroots connectivity.

The alliance announced plans to establish an Executive Council and a General Council. It also resolved to craft a unified manifesto embodying its core values, commitments, and aspirations for Jammu and Kashmir's future. This task has been assigned to the Executive Council, emphasizing unity and order in their political efforts.

