Trump's Diplomatic Shake-Up Sparks Controversy Amid Global Tensions

In a bold and controversial move, President Donald Trump's administration has commenced the dismissal of more than 1,350 U.S.-based State Department employees, raising alarms about its potential impact on American diplomacy during global crises. These layoffs have sparked criticism from experts who argue that such reductions may weaken U.S. influence and negotiation power internationally.

Meanwhile, President Trump visited Texas to defend the governmental response to catastrophic flash floods in Hill Country, which claimed at least 120 lives. During a roundtable discussion, Trump praised the efforts of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling their actions exceptional in managing the disaster's aftermath.

On the international trade front, Trump's administration has imposed steep tariffs of 35% on Canadian imports and threatened similar measures against Mexico and the EU. These actions, part of a wider strategy to renegotiate trade deals, have escalated tensions with key U.S. allies, impacting both domestic markets and international relations.