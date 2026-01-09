Historic Step: Likha Nari Tadar Becomes First Female Mayor of Itanagar

In a groundbreaking move, the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has appointed Likha Nari Tadar as the first female mayor of Itanagar. The decision came during a meeting of the party's state election committee, marking a significant milestone in the region's governance.

Likha Nari Tadar, representing ward 16 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), was appointed alongside Tok Tabin Camdir, who has been named the deputy mayor and represents ward 19. Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his congratulations and expressed his confidence in their abilities to lead with integrity and public service commitment.

The BJP secured a dominant win in the IMC elections on December 15, capturing 14 out of 20 wards, while the NCP, an Independent, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) claimed the remaining spots. Khandu emphasized the expectation for inclusive urban development and transparent governance under the new leadership.

