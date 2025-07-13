Left Menu

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

South Sudan accepts third-country deportees from the U.S., a move reflecting the expansion of America's deportation efforts. Talks with Rwanda and pressure on Nigeria signal potential growth in such programs, sparking human rights concerns due to deportations to countries with poor rights records.

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa
The United States has broadened its deportation strategies by deporting individuals to third countries, as seen recently with South Sudan accepting eight deportees from the U.S. Concurrently, Rwanda is negotiating similar terms, while Nigeria resists pressure to follow suit.

Human rights advocates criticize this initiative, citing the risks involved for deportees sent to nations with questionable rights practices. Last year, the U.K. faced legal setbacks over a similar plan with Rwanda, reflecting ongoing international controversies.

President Trump recently assembled West African leaders to discuss migration policies, encouraging nations to accept deported nationals. However, concerns remain over the motivations and potential gains for African countries balancing economic relations and developmental aid with U.S. policy compliance.

