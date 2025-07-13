Left Menu

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Hospitalized with Fatigue

Mahathir Mohamad, the former Malaysian Prime Minister, has been hospitalized due to fatigue after leaving his 100th birthday celebration early. Mahathir, who has a history of heart issues, is under observation but expected to return home soon. He was a prominent leader in Malaysia for over two decades.

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital for exhaustion, as confirmed by his office on Sunday. The development follows reports that Mahathir departed an event marking his centennial celebration prematurely. Known for his significant political influence, Mahathir led the Southeast Asian country for over 20 years.

Currently under observation at Kuala Lumpur's National Heart Institute, the 98-year-old statesman is expected to return home by evening, according to a statement from his office. Previously an active member of parliament until 2022, Mahathir drove himself to the event, which also celebrated his wife Hasmah Mohd Ali's 99th birthday. He reportedly cycled for an hour before showing signs of fatigue.

Mahathir's tenure as Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003, and again in 2018, marks him as a pivotal figure in Malaysian politics. Despite leading an opposition coalition to victory in 2018, his second term was cut short by political infighting, ending in less than two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

