Sibal Slams EC's Bihar Voter Roll Revision

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the Election Commission, calling it a 'puppet' of the Modi government. He claims the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is unconstitutional and aims to solidify majoritarian rule. Sibal also questions the independence of the EC and its decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:19 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission, accusing it of operating as a 'puppet' under the Modi administration. He targeted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, labeling it an unconstitutional move designed to cement majoritarian governments.

In an interview, Sibal expressed concern over each election commissioner's increasing alignment with the current government, asserting the EC lacks the jurisdiction over citizenship issues addressed in the SIR. He fears this revision threatens democracy by disenfranchising marginalized communities.

Sibal also weighed in on the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, emphasizing the significance of the SIR issue. He noted the Supreme Court's interim order, allowing Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards during SIR, would be crucial despite EC objections.

