Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Electoral Roll Claims
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised questions on the Election Commission's claims regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. He criticized the alleged irregularities and called for transparency, accusing the exercise of unfairly benefiting the ruling NDA at the expense of legitimate voters.
- Country:
- India
In a press conference on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav cast doubts on the Election Commission's assurance that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was on track to meet the July 25 deadline. He criticized the absence of clarity concerning the inclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards as acceptable documents for voter identification.
Yadav questioned the EC's claim that over 80% of Bihar's voters are already covered under SIR, pointing out the challenges faced by a large number of migrants returning home to vote. He highlighted complaints about booth-level officers being pressured to meet targets without proper documentation.
The leader accused the EC of failing to address the Supreme Court's suggestions on documentation and alleged that the SIR exercise aimed to disenfranchise existing voters. Yadav also rebuked the BJP's stance on removing illegal immigrants from the voters' list, challenging their historical electoral victories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Unveils 'Hasiru Sankalpa' to Drive Bioenergy Revolution
Tension Erupts Over Sirsa's Remarks: AAP Demands Resignation
Subansiri Project Awaits Green Light: A Power Milestone on Hold
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Serves Up Culinary Delights in Hyderabad
Delhi Minister Manjinder Sirsa writes to ECI, alleges AAP's "open support" to illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi immigrants