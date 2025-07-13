Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Electoral Roll Claims

In a press conference on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav cast doubts on the Election Commission's assurance that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was on track to meet the July 25 deadline. He criticized the absence of clarity concerning the inclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards as acceptable documents for voter identification.

Yadav questioned the EC's claim that over 80% of Bihar's voters are already covered under SIR, pointing out the challenges faced by a large number of migrants returning home to vote. He highlighted complaints about booth-level officers being pressured to meet targets without proper documentation.

The leader accused the EC of failing to address the Supreme Court's suggestions on documentation and alleged that the SIR exercise aimed to disenfranchise existing voters. Yadav also rebuked the BJP's stance on removing illegal immigrants from the voters' list, challenging their historical electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)