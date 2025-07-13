Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Electoral Roll Claims

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised questions on the Election Commission's claims regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. He criticized the alleged irregularities and called for transparency, accusing the exercise of unfairly benefiting the ruling NDA at the expense of legitimate voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:49 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Electoral Roll Claims
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav cast doubts on the Election Commission's assurance that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was on track to meet the July 25 deadline. He criticized the absence of clarity concerning the inclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards as acceptable documents for voter identification.

Yadav questioned the EC's claim that over 80% of Bihar's voters are already covered under SIR, pointing out the challenges faced by a large number of migrants returning home to vote. He highlighted complaints about booth-level officers being pressured to meet targets without proper documentation.

The leader accused the EC of failing to address the Supreme Court's suggestions on documentation and alleged that the SIR exercise aimed to disenfranchise existing voters. Yadav also rebuked the BJP's stance on removing illegal immigrants from the voters' list, challenging their historical electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025