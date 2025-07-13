Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Language Debate in Maharashtra

A viral video shows an autorickshaw driver being beaten by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Virar, Maharashtra, over alleged anti-Marathi remarks. The incident has sparked a language controversy in the state. Despite the video's circulation, police have not received any formal complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:36 IST
Viral Video Sparks Language Debate in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial video has emerged from Virar, Maharashtra, depicting an autorickshaw driver being assaulted by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers. The incident, which has gone viral, centers around alleged derogatory remarks made by the driver against the Marathi language and icons, further stoking regional tensions.

The police have acknowledged the video's existence but stated they have not received a formal complaint, thereby preventing the registration of a case. This incident follows a series of language-related disputes in Maharashtra, which have seen regional parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS vocally opposing perceived offenses against Marathi 'pride'.

The video has caused significant online reactions and underscores the ongoing debate over Marathi linguistic and cultural identity in the state. As the video continues to gain traction, the lack of formal legal action leaves the situation unresolved, even as police continue to verify the facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025