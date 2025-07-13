Viral Video Sparks Language Debate in Maharashtra
A viral video shows an autorickshaw driver being beaten by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Virar, Maharashtra, over alleged anti-Marathi remarks. The incident has sparked a language controversy in the state. Despite the video's circulation, police have not received any formal complaints.
A controversial video has emerged from Virar, Maharashtra, depicting an autorickshaw driver being assaulted by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers. The incident, which has gone viral, centers around alleged derogatory remarks made by the driver against the Marathi language and icons, further stoking regional tensions.
The police have acknowledged the video's existence but stated they have not received a formal complaint, thereby preventing the registration of a case. This incident follows a series of language-related disputes in Maharashtra, which have seen regional parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS vocally opposing perceived offenses against Marathi 'pride'.
The video has caused significant online reactions and underscores the ongoing debate over Marathi linguistic and cultural identity in the state. As the video continues to gain traction, the lack of formal legal action leaves the situation unresolved, even as police continue to verify the facts surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
