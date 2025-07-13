Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Dismisses Foreign Voter Claims in Bihar Elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav denounces allegations of foreign names in Bihar voter lists as baseless. He criticizes the Election Commission and the NDA government, accusing them of fraud and political bias, as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly polls amidst intensified voter list scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:14 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Dismisses Foreign Voter Claims in Bihar Elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch rebuttal to recent claims, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has dismissed allegations that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists for upcoming Bihar elections uncovered names from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar.

The RJD leader questioned the veracity of the sources, equating them to previous unsubstantiated rumors about major cities in Pakistan being captured. Yadav highlighted that the last SIR was conducted in 2003 under the UPA government, noting multiple elections since then, with significant margins of loss to the opposition.

Yadav further accused the NDA of enabling discrepancies in voter lists while criticizing the Election Commission as politically biased. He stated that the state's administration since 2005, under NDA leadership, should bear responsibility for any irregularities as Bihar gears up for its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

