Trump's Stance: Demand for Better Trade Deals

U.S. President Donald Trump is urging for stronger trade deals, with the potential for tariffs on Mexico and the European Union remaining significant if conditions aren't met. This assertion was made by Kevin Hassett, White House Economic Adviser, during an appearance on ABC's 'This Week.'

Hassett detailed that the tariffs are a real possibility unless the deals presented align with the President's standards. Conversations continue as the situation evolves, and the administration assesses the prospects of international trade relationships.

Hassett further explained the specific situation with Brazil, where a proposed 50% tariff showcases Trump's dissatisfaction with the current state of negotiations and Brazil's actions concerning U.S. trade. This stance underscores Trump's determined approach to international deal-making.