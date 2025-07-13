EU and Trump: Navigating the Complex Trade Waters
The European Union extends its suspension of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs while seeking a negotiated settlement with President Trump, who plans a 30% tariff on EU imports starting August 1. EU leaders emphasize unity, preferring dialogue over retaliation while preparing for potential economic measures.
The European Union announced an extension of its suspension of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs until August, aiming to negotiate a settlement in response to President Trump's trade war escalation. Trump intends to implement a 30% tariff on EU imports by August 1 but allows time to negotiate to avoid heightened tariffs.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU Commission, emphasized the importance of dialogue and avoiding immediate retaliation. Amidst differing approaches amongst member states like France and Germany, the EU aims to maintain unity while pursuing a fair trade agreement.
The EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument may be used if negotiations fail. Meanwhile, efforts to expand trade partnerships, such as with Indonesia, continue. The prospect of tariffs poses threats to industries, like France's dairy sector, highlighting the broader economic impact at stake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
