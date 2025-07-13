Eviction Drives in Assam Intensify Amidst Allegations Against Congress

In a robust move to safeguard state lands and demographics, Assam's Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, has lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's eviction drives against illegal immigrants. Momin emphasized these actions as crucial defenses of state interests, long overdue by decades.

Momin criticized the Congress government, claiming intentional negligence in allowing Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam, allegedly aiming to disrupt the state's demographic fabric. The government's recent drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest area underscores this initiative, targeting illegal settlers while following legal directives to restore forest land.

As security forces ensure order, substantial areas have been cleared, facilitating plans for a thermal power project and forest revival. Officials report significant clearance and relocation efforts by residents, as eviction operations expand across Assam, with further drives anticipated to fortify border security.