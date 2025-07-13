Legacy of Leadership: The Life and Times of Muhammed Buhari
Muhammed Buhari, Nigeria's former president, known for his dual leadership as a military and democratic head of state, has passed away at 82 in London. He marked history as the first to defeat a sitting president during elections and navigated Nigeria through significant economic and security challenges.
Nigeria mourns the loss of former President Muhammed Buhari, who died at 82 in London. His press secretary confirmed his death on Sunday. Buhari was undergoing medical treatment in recent weeks.
Buhari served Nigeria with a dual legacy: first as a military head of state and later as the democratic president. He made history in 2015 when he became the first person to unseat a sitting president in democratic elections.
His tenure was marked by economic struggles and a relentless fight against insurgency, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria's political landscape.
