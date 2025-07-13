Chancellor Merz Intensifies Efforts to Resolve EU-US Trade Dispute
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is working closely with French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to address the growing trade war with the US. Merz emphasized the urgency of finding a solution within the next two and a half weeks.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his commitment to addressing the ongoing trade tensions between the European Union and the United States. In a statement on Sunday, Merz emphasized his collaborative efforts with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Speaking to German broadcaster ARD, Merz revealed intensive discussions over the weekend with his counterparts, highlighting the need for a timely resolution. 'We want to use this time now, the two and half weeks until August 1, to find a solution,' Merz stated.
The Chancellor's decisive approach aims to mitigate economic repercussions by seeking an amicable resolution to the trade conflict, which has significant implications for European-US relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German Chancellor to Visit China Amid Trade Tensions
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others, reports AP.
German Chancellor's Strategic China Visit: Bridging Trade Relations
European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others, reports AP.