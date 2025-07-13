Chancellor Merz Intensifies Efforts to Resolve EU-US Trade Dispute

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his commitment to addressing the ongoing trade tensions between the European Union and the United States. In a statement on Sunday, Merz emphasized his collaborative efforts with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking to German broadcaster ARD, Merz revealed intensive discussions over the weekend with his counterparts, highlighting the need for a timely resolution. 'We want to use this time now, the two and half weeks until August 1, to find a solution,' Merz stated.

The Chancellor's decisive approach aims to mitigate economic repercussions by seeking an amicable resolution to the trade conflict, which has significant implications for European-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)