Wave of Violence: TMC Leaders Targeted in West Bengal

A TMC leader, Piyush Ghosh, was shot dead in Birbhum, West Bengal. This marks the third murder of TMC leaders recently. Police have detained three individuals in connection with the incident, suspecting a possible business dispute. Previous victims include Rajjak Khan and Abul Kalam Azad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:03 IST
Tensions are rising in West Bengal as another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, 42-year-old Piyush Ghosh, was shot dead in Birbhum district on Sunday, police confirmed. The incident took place near his home in Komarpur village, where Ghosh served as the Srinidhipur panchayat president.

Authorities have detained three suspects, two of whom are women, in connection with the murder. Ghosh was reportedly shot at close range, prompting investigators to explore possible business disputes or personal connections as motives for the crime.

This marks the third assassination targeting TMC affiliates in recent days, following the deaths of Rajjak Khan and Abul Kalam Azad. Khan, a local committee president in South 24 Parganas, was killed on Thursday, while Azad was fatally attacked at his birthday celebration in Malda on July 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

