Buhari's Legacy: From Military Ruler to Democrat

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's former president, passed away at 82 in London following a prolonged illness. Buhari, who served as president from 2015 to 2023, was renowned for being the first Nigerian leader to defeat an incumbent through democratic elections. His spokesperson confirmed the news of his death.

In the 1980s, Buhari first led Nigeria as a military ruler after a coup. He gained respect for his staunch anti-corruption stance and was known for his 'I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody' motto. His 2015 election victory over Goodluck Jonathan was seen as Nigeria's fairest at the time.

Despite high hopes, Buhari's presidency witnessed the spread of violence and economic challenges. Critics labeled him 'Baba Go Slow' due to the sluggish economic response during his tenure. His efforts to battle corruption and revitalize the economy struggled amid falling oil production and poor currency management.

