Tragedy in Gaza: Israeli Strike Misses Target, Hits Water Point
An Israeli military strike in central Gaza accidentally hit a water distribution point, killing at least eight Palestinians, most of them children. The military's target was an Islamic Jihad militant, but a malfunction caused the missile to veer off course. The incident underscores the escalating crisis in Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 02:01 IST
An Israeli military strike intended for an Islamic Jihad militant tragically missed its target, striking a water distribution point in central Gaza.
The attack resulted in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians, including six children, and injured over a dozen others. Israeli forces stated that a technical malfunction caused the missile to deviate from its planned trajectory, leading to civilian casualties.
The incident highlights the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked by severe water and fuel shortages amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Spotlights Energy Innovations and New Children's Book
Tragedy in Agra: Two Children Feared Drowned in Yamuna River
Education Reimagined: UP's SHARDA Initiative to Reconnect Children with Schools
AI enhances mental health tracking for millions of displaced children
Children’s lives ‘turned upside down’ by wars across Middle East, North Africa, warns UNICEF