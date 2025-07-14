Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Israeli Strike Misses Target, Hits Water Point

An Israeli military strike in central Gaza accidentally hit a water distribution point, killing at least eight Palestinians, most of them children. The military's target was an Islamic Jihad militant, but a malfunction caused the missile to veer off course. The incident underscores the escalating crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 02:01 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Israeli Strike Misses Target, Hits Water Point
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli military strike intended for an Islamic Jihad militant tragically missed its target, striking a water distribution point in central Gaza.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians, including six children, and injured over a dozen others. Israeli forces stated that a technical malfunction caused the missile to deviate from its planned trajectory, leading to civilian casualties.

The incident highlights the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked by severe water and fuel shortages amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

