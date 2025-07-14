Britain Launches Better Futures Fund to Aid Vulnerable Children

The UK government announced a new £500 million initiative on Sunday, designed to assist up to 200,000 vulnerable children across the nation. The initiative, known as the Better Futures Fund, seeks to enhance educational opportunities and secure safe housing over the next ten years, according to official reports.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves face internal pressure from Labour Party lawmakers to provide increased support for low-income families. To push legislation through parliament, Starmer recently had to amend critical components of his welfare reform plans significantly.

The finance ministry envisions raising an additional £500 million through collaborations with local government, social investors, and philanthropists. While opposition from the Conservative Party acknowledges the new fund, they criticize Labour's economic policies, claiming they negatively affect struggling families.