Siddaramaiah Advocates Federal Renewal for Cooperative Governance
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah supports Tamil Nadu's call for renewed dialogue on Centre-State relations. He emphasizes cooperative federalism, calling for a revitalized Inter-State Council to address issues of centralization and respect for state authority. The dialogue aims to strengthen India's democratic and federal framework.
In a significant move towards reviving national dialogue on Centre-State relations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed strong support for federal renewal. His letter to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin underscores a call for a revitalized Inter-State Council to deliberate on centralization issues and restore constitutional balance.
Utilizing social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah emphasized that federalism is a constitutional cornerstone, not merely a political demand. Highlighting a trend of increasing centralization, he warned of its impact on the fiscal and legislative balance intended by India's Constitution makers, urging cooperative federalism founded on trust and diversity.
Responding to concerns raised in a high-level committee report initiated by Tamil Nadu, Siddaramaiah reiterated Karnataka's support for aligning fiscal authority with responsibility. He called for collective action among states, irrespective of political affiliations, to engage in constructive federal dialogue aimed at reconciling state's constitutional space with national priorities.
