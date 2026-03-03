Siddaramaiah Advocates Federal Renewal for Cooperative Governance

In a significant move towards reviving national dialogue on Centre-State relations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed strong support for federal renewal. His letter to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin underscores a call for a revitalized Inter-State Council to deliberate on centralization issues and restore constitutional balance.

Utilizing social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah emphasized that federalism is a constitutional cornerstone, not merely a political demand. Highlighting a trend of increasing centralization, he warned of its impact on the fiscal and legislative balance intended by India's Constitution makers, urging cooperative federalism founded on trust and diversity.

Responding to concerns raised in a high-level committee report initiated by Tamil Nadu, Siddaramaiah reiterated Karnataka's support for aligning fiscal authority with responsibility. He called for collective action among states, irrespective of political affiliations, to engage in constructive federal dialogue aimed at reconciling state's constitutional space with national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)