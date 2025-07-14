Controversy Erupts Over Attack on Sambhaji Brigade Member

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday emphatically denied that the BJP is connected to the attack on Sambhaji Brigade founding member Pravin Gaikwad. Gaikwad was assaulted over controversial remarks regarding Swami Samarth, believed to be an incarnation of Shree Dattatreya, in Solapur district.

Photos featuring Bawankule with the accused, Deepak Kate, surfaced online, sparking speculation. However, Bawankule stressed, 'The BJP has nothing to do with the attack on Gaikwad,' condemning the assault and asserting that such behavior is unacceptable.

Police detained Kate and six others, later releasing them after issuing notices. Opposition leaders criticized the BJP, but Bawankule and MLC Parinay Fuke defended their party, urging that the incident not be politicized.

(With inputs from agencies.)