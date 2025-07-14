Controversy Erupts Over Attack on Sambhaji Brigade Member
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted claims linking the BJP to the assault on Sambhaji Brigade's Pravin Gaikwad following his comments on Swami Samarth. Bawankule distanced his party from the incident and criticized the actions of the accused, Deepak Kate. Gaikwad alleged targeting for his progressive views.
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday emphatically denied that the BJP is connected to the attack on Sambhaji Brigade founding member Pravin Gaikwad. Gaikwad was assaulted over controversial remarks regarding Swami Samarth, believed to be an incarnation of Shree Dattatreya, in Solapur district.
Photos featuring Bawankule with the accused, Deepak Kate, surfaced online, sparking speculation. However, Bawankule stressed, 'The BJP has nothing to do with the attack on Gaikwad,' condemning the assault and asserting that such behavior is unacceptable.
Police detained Kate and six others, later releasing them after issuing notices. Opposition leaders criticized the BJP, but Bawankule and MLC Parinay Fuke defended their party, urging that the incident not be politicized.
