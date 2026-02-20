Protest Drama: Congress Faces BJP Wrath at India AI Summit

The BJP has accused the Congress party of staging a protest through its youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit, allegedly to tarnish the nation's reputation on a global scale. The incident occurred on Friday when India Youth Congress (IYC) members created a frenzy at the Bharat Mandapam exhibition hall, the event's venue, voicing opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being removed by security personnel.

Reacting strongly, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming the protest was premeditated and orchestrated from his residence. Senior BJP officials labeled the actions as sedition, questioning Congress's loyalty to the nation. Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Piyush Goyal further chastised the opposition, demanding answers from Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Adding to the condemnation, BJP figures such as Amit Malviya and Pradeep Bhandari argued that the protest not only disrespected India at a critical international event but showcased Congress's abrasive political strategy. They urged the Congress leadership to apologize to the public, asserting that such behavior certainly doesn't advance the national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)