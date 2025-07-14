Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridges: India-China Ties on the Path to Normalization

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to discuss the normalization of India-China relations. Amidst global complexities, Jaishankar stressed the importance of open dialogue. His visit follows a military standoff and coincides with the SCO meeting in Tianjin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:39 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: India-China Ties on the Path to Normalization
External Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • China

In a vital diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The discourse aimed at normalizing Indo-Chinese relations could yield mutual benefits for both nations.

The crucial meeting happened a day after Jaishankar arrived in Beijing from Singapore, marking the final phase of his diplomatic tour. His visit coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

This visit signifies a pivotal moment as India and China strive to restore ties strained by the 2020 border standoff. Jaishankar highlighted the progress since last October's meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping and expressed optimism about future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025