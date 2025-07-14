Diplomatic Bridges: India-China Ties on the Path to Normalization
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to discuss the normalization of India-China relations. Amidst global complexities, Jaishankar stressed the importance of open dialogue. His visit follows a military standoff and coincides with the SCO meeting in Tianjin.
In a vital diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The discourse aimed at normalizing Indo-Chinese relations could yield mutual benefits for both nations.
The crucial meeting happened a day after Jaishankar arrived in Beijing from Singapore, marking the final phase of his diplomatic tour. His visit coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.
This visit signifies a pivotal moment as India and China strive to restore ties strained by the 2020 border standoff. Jaishankar highlighted the progress since last October's meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping and expressed optimism about future diplomatic engagements.
