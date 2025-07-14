Trump's Diplomatic Shift: A New Phase in US-Ukraine Relations

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, retired Lt Gen Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Monday, signaling potential changes in the US approach to the ongoing conflict with Russia. A senior Ukrainian official confirmed Kellogg's visit as anticipation of policy shifts builds.

Last week, Trump hinted at making a significant announcement about Russia, emphasizing his priority to quickly end the war. He has shown increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwavering stance, criticizing Putin's aggressive actions despite conciliatory rhetoric.

On Sunday, Trump announced the deployment of US-made Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine amidst growing Russian air attacks. The visit by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to Washington for talks with Trump and key officials underscores the escalating involvement of the US in strengthening Ukraine's defense strategy.

