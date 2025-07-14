Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Shift: A New Phase in US-Ukraine Relations

US President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine, Lt Gen Keith Kellogg, visits Kyiv amid potential shifts in Trump's policies on the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump's frustration with Putin's stance grows as he aids Ukraine with defense supplies. Discussions focus on strengthening US-Ukraine security and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:34 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Shift: A New Phase in US-Ukraine Relations
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, retired Lt Gen Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Monday, signaling potential changes in the US approach to the ongoing conflict with Russia. A senior Ukrainian official confirmed Kellogg's visit as anticipation of policy shifts builds.

Last week, Trump hinted at making a significant announcement about Russia, emphasizing his priority to quickly end the war. He has shown increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwavering stance, criticizing Putin's aggressive actions despite conciliatory rhetoric.

On Sunday, Trump announced the deployment of US-made Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine amidst growing Russian air attacks. The visit by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to Washington for talks with Trump and key officials underscores the escalating involvement of the US in strengthening Ukraine's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025