Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Bold Tribute Amidst Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defied house arrest to pay tribute at the Naqshband Sahib graveyard, where 22 martyrs were killed by the Dogra army in 1931. Despite obstructions from security forces, Abdullah climbed the locked gates to honor the martyrs on this significant day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:27 IST
Omar Abdullah's Bold Tribute Amidst Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In an act of defiance, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to commemorate the 1931 martyrs, overcoming barriers imposed by authorities.

Security forces had sealed roads, but Abdullah bravely navigated the obstacles, determined to pay his respects. His actions followed house arrest and a blockade by the administration.

Despite attempts by the police to thwart him, Abdullah and his party leaders successfully reached the site to honor the martyrs, symbolizing a political message against perceived restrictions on public freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025