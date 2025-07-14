Omar Abdullah's Bold Tribute Amidst Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defied house arrest to pay tribute at the Naqshband Sahib graveyard, where 22 martyrs were killed by the Dogra army in 1931. Despite obstructions from security forces, Abdullah climbed the locked gates to honor the martyrs on this significant day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In an act of defiance, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to commemorate the 1931 martyrs, overcoming barriers imposed by authorities.
Security forces had sealed roads, but Abdullah bravely navigated the obstacles, determined to pay his respects. His actions followed house arrest and a blockade by the administration.
Despite attempts by the police to thwart him, Abdullah and his party leaders successfully reached the site to honor the martyrs, symbolizing a political message against perceived restrictions on public freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada Unites at National Conference Against Extremism
National Conference Criticizes Lieutenant Governor Over Governance Delays
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lula approved to visit Kirchner under house arrest, media reports
Controversial House Arrests in Srinagar Stir Political Tensions
National Conference's Determined Fight for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration