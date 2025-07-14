Omar Abdullah's Bold Tribute Amidst Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

In an act of defiance, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to commemorate the 1931 martyrs, overcoming barriers imposed by authorities.

Security forces had sealed roads, but Abdullah bravely navigated the obstacles, determined to pay his respects. His actions followed house arrest and a blockade by the administration.

Despite attempts by the police to thwart him, Abdullah and his party leaders successfully reached the site to honor the martyrs, symbolizing a political message against perceived restrictions on public freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)