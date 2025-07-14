Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Shift: US Arming Ukraine with Patriots

Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, has started talks in Kyiv regarding security and Russian sanctions. The US plans to arm Ukraine with Patriot missiles, indicating Trump's growing frustration with Putin due to stalled ceasefire negotiations. Ukraine seeks more defensive support amid continued Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:01 IST
Trump's Strategic Shift: US Arming Ukraine with Patriots
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, initiated discussions in Kyiv on Monday, focusing on security dynamics and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. This development follows the US president's commitment to supply Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine.

In a notable pivot from his previous stance, Trump is anticipated to reveal plans to arm Ukraine with offensive weaponry. This move signifies Trump's increasing disillusionment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has obstructed U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, scheduled to engage with Kellogg in Kyiv, emphasizes the need for enhanced defensive capabilities to counter severe missile and drone onslaughts from Russia. The US intends to dispatch Patriot systems, reimbursed fully by Ukraine, highlighting a significant shift in military support strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025