Trump's Strategic Shift: US Arming Ukraine with Patriots

Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, initiated discussions in Kyiv on Monday, focusing on security dynamics and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. This development follows the US president's commitment to supply Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine.

In a notable pivot from his previous stance, Trump is anticipated to reveal plans to arm Ukraine with offensive weaponry. This move signifies Trump's increasing disillusionment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has obstructed U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, scheduled to engage with Kellogg in Kyiv, emphasizes the need for enhanced defensive capabilities to counter severe missile and drone onslaughts from Russia. The US intends to dispatch Patriot systems, reimbursed fully by Ukraine, highlighting a significant shift in military support strategy.

