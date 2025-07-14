LDP Struggles: Support Hits New Low Ahead of Japan's Upper House Election

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan faces dwindling approval rates ahead of the forthcoming upper house election, as revealed by an NHK poll released Monday. The data shows party support plummeted to the lowest since 2012, dropping by 4.1 percentage points to 24%.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's leadership, despite the declining numbers, held a steady 31% approval rate. The July 11-13 survey results underscore a troubling trend for the LDP, signaling potential difficulties in maintaining its political dominance.

The poll results add to the growing concerns for Ishiba's coalition, which suffered a loss in the lower house majority last October. Now, the threat of a similar outcome looms over the upper house as the election approaches, casting uncertainty on the party's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)